Blue Cloud Softech Solutions implements AccessGenie for Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions implements AccessGenie for Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions (BCSSL)announced the successful deployment of its flagship AI-powered video analytics platform, AccessGenie, at the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB). This milestone marks a significant leap in intelligent surveillance and public safety enforcement.

AccessGenie, BCSSL's homegrown solution, transforms traditional CCTV infrastructure into a real-time intelligence engine. By ingesting live video feeds and applying advanced AI algorithms, AccessGenie reduces hours of manual monitoring to actionable insights delivered in seconds.

The latest deployment at Bhadrachalam Bridge, a critical transit point in Telangana, is a strategic initiative by TGANB to combat narcotics trafficking. The system leverages high-definition cameras and AccessGenie's proprietary License Plate Recognition (LPR) and rule-based alerting to detect suspicious vehicle activity, simulate vehicle fraud, and flag behavioural anomalies. Alerts are instantly routed via SMS, email, and WhatsApp, ensuring rapid response and operational efficiency.

 

This implementation adds to AccessGenie's growing footprint, which includes deployments with several third party coastal security clients. The platform's modular architecture allows for future enhancements such as facial recognition, gunshot detection, and behavioural anomaly trackingpositioning it as a comprehensive solution for modern surveillance needs.

As BCSSL continues to innovate in the AI and security space, AccessGenie stands as a beacon of how indigenous technology can empower public institutions and safeguard communities.

Aug 04 2025

