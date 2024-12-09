Business Standard
Euro currency speculators net short positions rise further

Euro currency speculators net short positions rise further

Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market further added to their net short position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 57489 contracts in the data reported through December 03, 2024. This was a weekly rise of 1480 net short contracts.

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 3:17 PM IST

