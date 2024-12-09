Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zaggle Prepaid hits record high after inking pact with HDFC Bank

Zaggle Prepaid hits record high after inking pact with HDFC Bank

Image

Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 551.10 after the company announced that it has entered into an agreement with HDFC Bank (HDFC).

According to the regulatory filing, the agreement involves offering HDFC credit cards bundled with Zaggle software to corporate customers across various industries. The strategic alliance will be executed over a three-year period.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services provides financial technology (fintech) products and services along with prepaid cards and has built a portfolio of software as a service (SaaS), including tax and payroll software, and a broad touchpoint reach.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 167.3% to Rs 20.29 crore on 64.2% rise in net sales to Rs 302.56 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

 

The scrip hit an all-time high of Rs 551.10 in intraday today.

Shares of HDFC Bank rose 0.73% to Rs 1,870 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Mahindra

Court accepts Mahindra's undertaking to drop '6E' amid tussle with Indigo

UGC

LIVE: Revised norms for 2025 edition of CUET-UG, PG to be announced soon, says UGC chairman

Dubai, UAE

Dubai visa rejections rising: Why travel insurance is a must for Indians

World Chess Championship Game 12

World Chess Championship LIVE SCORE UPDATES Gukesh vs Ding: Gukesh to start with black in Game 12

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drags 150 pts to 81,550; Nifty at 24,600; FMCG, Auto, Oil drag

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 3:10 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDelhi School Bomb Threat LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayNisus Finance IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon