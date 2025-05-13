Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 09:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Looking to ride the uptrend? Here's a strategy to generate alpha

Looking to ride the uptrend? Here's a strategy to generate alpha

A bull call spread allows participation in the ongoing uptrend with a defined risk-reward profile

Online trading, Trading

Online trading, Trading (Photo: Shutterstock)

Sahaj Agrawal Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Recommended Strategy:

 
• Strategy: Nifty bull call spread
• Expiry: May 8, 2025
• Strike prices: Buy 25,000 call @153 and sell 25,300 call @63
• Net premium outflow: 90 points
• Stop loss: 45

Also Read

dividend stocks

Dividend, rights issue: Foseco India, 2 others to trade ex-date on May 14

Online trading, Trading

LTIMindtree shares up 6% on securing its largest-ever $450 million deal

trading, stock market

Birla Corp shares see best day in 5 years as stock rallies 20%; here's why

YES BANK House

Yes Bank shares rally 9% as SMBC agrees to buy 20% stake for ₹13,482 crore

pakistan Flag

Pakistan market halted as KSE-30 soars 9%, hits circuit as tensions cool

 

Rationale:

• On Monday, Nifty opened gap up and decisively crossed the resistance zone near 24,590, supported by positive geopolitical developments that boosted overall sentiment.
• The Put-Call Ratio (PCR) improved significantly from 0.725 to 1.183, reflecting aggressive put writing and comparatively lower call writing, a sign of strengthening bullish sentiment.
 
• A bull call spread allows participation in the ongoing uptrend with a defined risk-reward profile, especially as the index approaches the psychological 25,000 mark.
• This strategy is ideal when expecting a moderate rise, as it reduces premium outflow compared to buying a naked call. 
 
 (This article is by Sahaj Agrawal, senior vice president, head of derivatives Research, Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own.)
 

More From This Section

Happiest Minds Technologies consolidated net profit declines 52.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Happiest Minds Technologies consolidated net profit declines 52.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Starlog Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Starlog Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Advait Energy Transitions consolidated net profit rises 57.40% in the March 2025 quarter

Advait Energy Transitions consolidated net profit rises 57.40% in the March 2025 quarter

Aarti Surfactants consolidated net profit rises 109.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Aarti Surfactants consolidated net profit rises 109.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Ventive Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 170.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Ventive Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 170.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Topics : Markets The Smart Investor Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty stock market investing stock market trading Trading strategies Stocks calls Techinical calls Stock calls

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPVR Inox Q4 Results 2025Delhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon