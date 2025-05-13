Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ventive Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 170.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Ventive Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 170.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 461.90% to Rs 697.94 crore

Net profit of Ventive Hospitality rose 170.76% to Rs 127.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 47.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 461.90% to Rs 697.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 124.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.68% to Rs 120.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 166.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 235.73% to Rs 1604.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 477.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales697.94124.21 462 1604.71477.98 236 OPM %50.3761.15 -46.4259.38 - PBDT296.2268.07 335 556.01253.34 119 PBT193.0855.83 246 299.80205.19 46 NP127.8847.23 171 120.29166.32 -28

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 13 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

