Monday, May 12, 2025 | 11:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Pakistan market halted as KSE-30 soars 9%, hits circuit as tensions cool

Pakistan market halted as KSE-30 soars 9%, hits circuit as tensions cool

Pakistan's stock benchmark KSE-30 Index surged as much as 9.2%, the most since 2008

pakistan Flag

pakistan Flag(Photo: Shutterstock)

Sai Aravindh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Trading in Pakistan's stock market was halted on Monday after the benchmark indices hit the upper circuit limit following a ceasefire agreement with India and a $1 billion loan package. 
 
Pakistan’s stock benchmark KSE-30 Index surged as much as 9.2%, the most since 2008, according to Bloomberg. Meanwhile, India's Nifty50 rose 3 per cent as market participants cheered the end of what could have been an all-out war. 
 
Stocks in Pakistan also got the much-needed boost from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), after the Washington-based global lender approved the immediate disbursement of about $1 billion. The decision allowed for an immediate disbursement of around $1 billion, bringing total disbursements under the arrangement to about $2.1 billion.  Meanwhile, the broader gauge KSE-100 was up 8.5 per cent, before trading was suspended. The rally in the Pakistani stocks came two sessions after they were halted for trading as the benchmark indices tumbled to hit the lower circuit. 
 
 
At the same time, Indian stocks also rallied with the Nifty50 and Sensex indices up 3 per cent on truce talks with its nuclear-armed rival. Since the Pahalgam terror attack, the KSE-30 index has shed 2 per cent, while the domestic Sensex index has moved higher by around 2 per cent.  

Also Read

Indian markets

Market volatility gauge India VIX drops 20% on easing border tensions

stock market trading

India-Pak truce talks lift Nifty, Sensex 2%: reasons for market rally today

Indian markets

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex tanks 880pts, Nifty at 24,008 as India-Pak tensions escalate

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

Indian Rupee reverses early losses; snaps three-day fall to end at 85.38/$

Pakistan flag

Pakistan stocks snap 4-day losses; KSE100 rallies 3% amid border tensions

 
Ceasefire talks
 
India and Pakistan on Saturday, May 10, agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire”. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed the development, stating that the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries would reconvene on May 12 at noon to assess the situation further.
 
However, just hours after the ceasefire took effect, multiple violations were reported from Jammu and Kashmir.
 
It must be noted that an official ceasefire was not in place - an understanding of a ceasefire was reached. The suspension of the Indus Water Treaty will continue, and there is no decision to hold talks on any other issue at any other place.
 
US President Donald Trump was the first to make the ceasefire announcement via his official social media handle, where he said that the agreement had been reached after an extended round of negotiations. 
 
While the post did not include details about the terms of the ceasefire or the specific issues addressed during the talks, it marks a significant step towards de-escalation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.
 
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that both nations have reached an understanding on "stoppage of firing and military action." In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so."
 

More From This Section

Sensex, BSE, stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 2,200 pts at 81,650, Nifty at 24,700; VIX down 18% on India-Pak truce

flight plane

IndiGo, SpiceJet: Aviation stocks fly amid easing tensions between Ind-Pak

pharma, medicine

Nifty Pharma drops 2% after Trump reveals plans to lower US drug cost

Share Market

Manoj Jewellers shares list flat on BSE SME, tumble 5% to hit lower circuit

stock market trading

Prestige Estates share zooms over 6% in trade on Monday; check reasons here

Topics : Markets Pakistan Stock Exchange India vs Pakistan Pakistan ceasefire violation Pakistan-India Pakistan occupied kasmir stock market bulls stock market rally stock market investing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodaySMBC Yes Bank DealDelhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon