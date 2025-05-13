Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Nifty can zoom 900 pts form here to hit 25,800; details here

Nifty can zoom 900 pts form here to hit 25,800; details here

From a technical breakout to historical trend; here's what technical analysts across brokerages say after Nifty logs its best-ever single-day rally.

Sensex, Nifty, Market

Sensex, Nifty, Market

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty 50 index logged its biggest single-day gain in absolute terms ever on May 12 on the back of India-Pakistan ceasefire and the US-China interim trade deal. The NSE Nifty 50 index soared to a high of 24,945, and ended the session with a solid gain of 917 points or 3.8 per cent at 24,925.  In the process, the Nifty 50 also jumped back above its long-term 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA), after taking a dip below the same in the preceding trading session.  Catch Stock Market Updates Today LIVE    Here's what technical analysts say post Nifty's biggest single-day rally: 

Axis Securities highlights this key historical trend

  Akshay Chinchalkar, Head of Research at Axis Securities highlights that over the past 20 years, whenever the Nifty closed below the 200-DMA, and was followed by a quick recovery above it - with the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) above 50, the pattern has often led to strong gains in the short-term.  An analysis of a similar trend in the last 20 years shows, that the Nifty has generated an average gain of 1.1 per cent, and an overall success rate of 75 per cent in the next five trading sessions, said the analyst in a note.  Over a slightly longer period, i.e. 20 trading sessions, the Nifty has delivered an average gain of 5 per cent, with the index climbing higher in 84 per cent cases, the note from Axis Securities added.  ALSO READ: L&T up 7% in 2 days, crosses 200-DMA after 4 months; chart flags this alert 

Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates pegs upside target on Nifty in 25,500 - 25,800 range

  Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates believes that the Nifty could test 25,200 in the short term, and 25,500 – 25,800 in the medium term; as long as the index sustains above 24,850 levels.  The analyst recommends traders to consider a buy-on-dips strategy as long as the Nifty holds above 24,850 on a closing basis. 

SAMCO Securities recommends buy on dips strategy

  The NSE Nifty broke out above a rising trendline connecting a series of higher swing tops, reaffirming the resumption of its broader uptrend, said Om Mehra, Technical Research Analyst at SAMCO Securities in a note.  The Nifty has reclaimed levels above the 9-day EMA, and the daily RSI has turned upward after remaining range bound, indicating renewed bullish momentum. Based on Fibonacci clustering, resistance remains near the 25,200 mark, while support has shifted higher to around 24,600, the analyst explained.  The Nifty has given a strong breakout, out of its recent consolidation, and the broader trend has turned decisively positive. A 'buy-on-dips' strategy may be preferred for the upcoming sessions, the note added. 

More From This Section

stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drags 240 pts to 82,190; Nifty at 24,800; IT, financials, metal drag

dividend stocks

Dividend, rights issue: Foseco India, 2 others to trade ex-date on May 14

Asian market, Asian stocks

Asian markets rally as US-China trade truce lifts investor sentiment

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stocks to watch today, May 13: Tata Motors, Airtel, GAIL, Cipla, Tata Steel

Premiumdr reddy's laboratory , dr reddy , drl pharma sector

Margin pressures, growth triggers to weigh on Dr Reddy's Laboratories

Topics : Nifty Outlook The Smart Investor Trading strategies Market trends Market technicals stock market trading stock market rally technical analysis technical charts Market Outlook NSE Nifty NSE Nifty50 benchmark index

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPVR Inox Q4 Results 2025Delhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon