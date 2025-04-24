Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 10:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LTIMindtree Ltd Slips 1.93%

LTIMindtree Ltd Slips 1.93%

Image

Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

LTIMindtree Ltd has lost 3.4% over last one month compared to 2.63% fall in BSE Teck index and 2.48% rise in the SENSEX

LTIMindtree Ltd fell 1.93% today to trade at Rs 4451. The BSE Teck index is down 0.36% to quote at 17232.93. The index is down 2.63 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharti Airtel Ltd decreased 0.99% and ITI Ltd lost 0.91% on the day. The BSE Teck index went up 8.16 % over last one year compared to the 8.26% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

LTIMindtree Ltd has lost 3.4% over last one month compared to 2.63% fall in BSE Teck index and 2.48% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3484 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 19398 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 6764.8 on 16 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 3841.05 on 07 Apr 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Phoenix Mills Ltd Spurts 1.25%

Phoenix Mills Ltd Spurts 1.25%

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels to acquire majority stake in Zillion Hotels and Resorts

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels to acquire majority stake in Zillion Hotels and Resorts

Market open on cautious note in early trade; breadth positive

Market open on cautious note in early trade; breadth positive

Max Estates takes over long-stalled Delhi One project in Noida

Max Estates takes over long-stalled Delhi One project in Noida

Board approves merger of Arrka Infosec into Persistent Systems

Board approves merger of Arrka Infosec into Persistent Systems

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedQ4 Results TodayPahalgam Terrorist SketchDelhi HeatwaveIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon