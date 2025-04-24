Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 10:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels to acquire majority stake in Zillion Hotels and Resorts

Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels has entered into binding Memorandum of Understanding today for acquisition of 90% stake of Zillion Hotels and Resorts from its existing shareholders (namely Handa Family Shareholders and Nair Family Shareholders). Consequent to the aforesaid acquisition, Zillion Hotels and Resorts will become a subsidiary of the Company.

Zillion Hotels and Resorts is in the business of owning and operating the Z Luxury Residences, including 62 service residences and food & beverage facilities located at 29/1 J R Mhatre Road Opp Iris Park Juhu, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, 400049.

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

