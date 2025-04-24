Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 10:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Phoenix Mills Ltd Spurts 1.25%

Phoenix Mills Ltd Spurts 1.25%

Image

Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Phoenix Mills Ltd has added 2.33% over last one month compared to 4.13% gain in BSE Realty index and 2.48% rise in the SENSEX

Phoenix Mills Ltd gained 1.25% today to trade at Rs 1694.7. The BSE Realty index is up 0.29% to quote at 6975. The index is up 4.13 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Godrej Properties Ltd increased 0.53% and Brigade Enterprises Ltd added 0.48% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 7.95 % over last one year compared to the 8.26% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Phoenix Mills Ltd has added 2.33% over last one month compared to 4.13% gain in BSE Realty index and 2.48% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 187 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 14169 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2068.15 on 18 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1340 on 28 Oct 2024.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels to acquire majority stake in Zillion Hotels and Resorts

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels to acquire majority stake in Zillion Hotels and Resorts

Market open on cautious note in early trade; breadth positive

Market open on cautious note in early trade; breadth positive

Max Estates takes over long-stalled Delhi One project in Noida

Max Estates takes over long-stalled Delhi One project in Noida

Board approves merger of Arrka Infosec into Persistent Systems

Board approves merger of Arrka Infosec into Persistent Systems

Sun Pharma and Israel-based Moebius Medical publish two articles on MM-II

Sun Pharma and Israel-based Moebius Medical publish two articles on MM-II

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedQ4 Results TodayPahalgam Terrorist SketchDelhi HeatwaveIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon