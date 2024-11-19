Business Standard
LTIMindtree secures contract extension with Nexi Group

LTIMindtree secures contract extension with Nexi Group

Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
LTIMindtree announced a contract extension with Nexi Group, a leading European PayTech provider. This collaboration is set to elevate Nexi's technology landscape across its core acquiring, issuing, and ecommerce platforms, further solidifying its position as a key player in the digital payments space.

As a part of this partnership, LTIMindtree will leverage its technical expertise and cutting-edge solutions to optimize Nexi's core platforms, ensuring enhanced performance, innovation, and scalability. LTIMindtree will also manage Nexi's hybrid infrastructure, enabling a seamless integration of on-premise and cloud-based solutions, while supporting the company's digital transformation efforts.

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 2:02 PM IST

