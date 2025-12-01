LTTS collaborates with NVIDIA to unveil AI-power respiratory diagnostics

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Combining LTTS' expertise in platform engineering, AI-driven diagnostics, connected health systems and advanced imaging and visualization with cutting edge NVIDIA AI infrastructure, LTTS aims to deliver scalable, low-latency solutions that enhance diagnostic precision and improve accessibility for healthcare providers worldwide.
To be unveiled at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2025, the LTTS solution integrates with CT imaging and leverages deep learning models to create a 3D digital twin of lung anatomy, providing visualization of airways, blood vessels, lung lobes and lesions. Powered by NVIDIA MONAI for medical image segmentation and NVIDIA TensorRT for optimized AI inference, the biological digital twin enables interactive visualization, precise path planning and navigation support for bronchoscopy, helping clinicians navigate complex procedures with greater efficiency.
LTTS' deep domain engineering expertise in medical imaging and proprietary navigation systems ensures the platform transforms the snapshots taken into living breathing models that evolve with the patient, delivering intuitive, clinically meaningful simulations that mirror real-world anatomy. This helps transform surgical planning and advancing care for serious conditions such as lung cancer, COPD and infectious diseases.
