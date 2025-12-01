Monday, December 01, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tips Music Ltd spurts 2.91%, gains for fifth straight session

Tips Music Ltd spurts 2.91%, gains for fifth straight session

Dec 01 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Tips Music Ltd is quoting at Rs 569.2, up 2.91% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 32.77% in last one year as compared to a 7.78% drop in NIFTY and a 27.49% drop in the Nifty Media.

Tips Music Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 569.2, up 2.91% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 26164.95. The Sensex is at 85592.35, down 0.13%. Tips Music Ltd has risen around 8.22% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Tips Music Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1468.25, down 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.82 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 40.68 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

