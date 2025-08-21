Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 10:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LTTS launches PLxAI - its proprietary Gen-AI based framework

LTTS launches PLxAI - its proprietary Gen-AI based framework

Image

Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Aimed to accelerate product development life cycle

L&T Technology Services announced the launch of PLxAI, the Company's proprietary GenAI-based framework to accelerate the Product Development Life Cycle for its global clients across Mobility, Sustainability, and Tech. Developed by vastly experienced PDLC SMEs, the framework uses a combination of Generative AI & Conventional AI to provide a one-stop shop to develop scalable and reusable solutions across all PDLC stages, ranging from concept design to aftermarket services support.

It incorporates advanced features like capturing and leveraging existing knowledge, including organizational and tribal knowledge, to deliver context-aware insights that enhance and optimize product engineering.

 

Speaking on the occasion, Alind Saxena, President & Executive Director - Mobility & Tech at L&T Technology Services observed, This is a proud milestone for Team LTTS. The development of PLxAI by our in-house AI experts is a testimony to LTTS' engineering and technology capabilities. It reaffirms our deep commitment toward driving global client success across Mobility, Sustainability and Tech leveraging the power of AI and Gen-AI based offerings. The enthusiasm from our global clients has been remarkable, with deployments already underway across multiple domains.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Va Tech Wabag wins order worth Rs 46.50 cr from RenewSys

Va Tech Wabag wins order worth Rs 46.50 cr from RenewSys

VA Tech Wabag gains on bagging Rs 47-cr water management order from RenewSys

VA Tech Wabag gains on bagging Rs 47-cr water management order from RenewSys

Anant Raj Ltd Surges 1.06%

Anant Raj Ltd Surges 1.06%

INR hovers around three week high; Dollar rebound could weigh

INR hovers around three week high; Dollar rebound could weigh

Indices edge higher in early trade; Nifty above 25,050 mark

Indices edge higher in early trade; Nifty above 25,050 mark

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedShreeji Shipping Global IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon