LTTS launches PLxAI - its proprietary Gen-AI based framework

L&T Technology Services announced the launch of PLxAI, the Company's proprietary GenAI-based framework to accelerate the Product Development Life Cycle for its global clients across Mobility, Sustainability, and Tech. Developed by vastly experienced PDLC SMEs, the framework uses a combination of Generative AI & Conventional AI to provide a one-stop shop to develop scalable and reusable solutions across all PDLC stages, ranging from concept design to aftermarket services support.
It incorporates advanced features like capturing and leveraging existing knowledge, including organizational and tribal knowledge, to deliver context-aware insights that enhance and optimize product engineering.
Speaking on the occasion, Alind Saxena, President & Executive Director - Mobility & Tech at L&T Technology Services observed, This is a proud milestone for Team LTTS. The development of PLxAI by our in-house AI experts is a testimony to LTTS' engineering and technology capabilities. It reaffirms our deep commitment toward driving global client success across Mobility, Sustainability and Tech leveraging the power of AI and Gen-AI based offerings. The enthusiasm from our global clients has been remarkable, with deployments already underway across multiple domains.
