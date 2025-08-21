Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 09:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anant Raj Ltd Surges 1.06%

Anant Raj Ltd Surges 1.06%

Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 9:50 AM IST



Anant Raj Ltd gained 1.06% today to trade at Rs 544. The BSE Realty index is up 0.68% to quote at 7140.42. The index is down 7.6 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Godrej Properties Ltd increased 0.98% and Sobha Ltd added 0.96% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 11.98 % over last one year compared to the 1.63% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Anant Raj Ltd has lost 4.54% over last one month compared to 7.6% fall in BSE Realty index and 0.04% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 793 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.11 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 947.25 on 08 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 366.15 on 07 Apr 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

