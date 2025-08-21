Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 09:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VA Tech Wabag gains on bagging Rs 47-cr water management order from RenewSys

VA Tech Wabag gains on bagging Rs 47-cr water management order from RenewSys

Image

Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

VA Tech Wabag rose 1.23% to Rs 1,609 after the company announced that it has secured a Rs 46.50 crore order from RenewSys India for delivering water management solutions at its 2 GW solar cell manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, Telangana.

According to an exchange filing, the scope of the project includes the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, installation, and commissioning of an Ultrapure Water (UPW) system, an Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP), and a Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) system. The project is scheduled to be completed within 11 months.

The company said the order is strategically significant as it strengthens Wabags presence in the solar manufacturing sector and reinforces its capabilities in UPW, ETP, and ZLD technologies. It also aligns Wabag with future opportunities in solar, green hydrogen, semiconductor, and other fast-growing industrial applications.

 

Commenting on this order win, V. Sivakumar, General Manager - Sales & Marketing, India Cluster said, This order marks WABAGs foray into delivering comprehensive water management solutions for Solar Cell facilities, one of the high growth segments for the future. The project is well aligned with our strategy to diversify into water management for high growth industrial applications like Solar, Green Hydrogen and Semi-Conductors. WABAGs technological expertise, proven track record and competitive pricing enabled us to offer lowest life-cycle cost. We express our sincere gratitude to RenewSys for their trust and confidence in WABAG.

Va Tech Wabag is engaged in the business of the water treatment field. Its principal activities include design, supply, installation, construction, and operational management of drinking water, wastewater treatment, industrial water treatment, and desalination plants.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 19.6% to Rs 65.80 crore on 17.2% increase in net sales to Rs 734 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Anant Raj Ltd Surges 1.06%

Anant Raj Ltd Surges 1.06%

INR hovers around three week high; Dollar rebound could weigh

INR hovers around three week high; Dollar rebound could weigh

Va Tech Wabag wins order worth Rs 46.50 cr from RenewSys

Va Tech Wabag wins order worth Rs 46.50 cr from RenewSys

Indices edge higher in early trade; Nifty above 25,050 mark

Indices edge higher in early trade; Nifty above 25,050 mark

India's eight core industries index rises 2% in July

India's eight core industries index rises 2% in July

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedShreeji Shipping Global IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon