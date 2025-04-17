Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 03:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin gets EIR from USFDA for Nagpur facility

Lupin gets EIR from USFDA for Nagpur facility

Image

Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Lupin announced that it has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for drug-medical device combination products at its injectable facility in Nagpur, India.

The EIR was issued following an inspection of the facility conducted from 10 June to 13 June 2024.

Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin, said, We are very pleased to have received the EIR from the US FDA for drug-device combination products at our Nagpur injectable facility. We remain committed to producing complex generic and essential products that address unmet needs."

Mumbai-based Lupin is an innovation-led, transnational pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the US, India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

 

Lupins consolidated net profit jumped 38.81% to Rs 858.86 crore on a 10.60% increase in sales to Rs 5,618.6 crore in Q3 FY25 compared to Q3 FY24.

Shares of Lupin rose 0.51% to Rs 1,945.65 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sonata Software Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sonata Software Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Alkem Labs' subsidiary concludes acquisition of 100% stake in Bombay Ortho

Alkem Labs' subsidiary concludes acquisition of 100% stake in Bombay Ortho

Vikram Aroma Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Vikram Aroma Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

E2E Networks rallies after multi-fold jump in Q4 PAT to Rs 13.61 cr

E2E Networks rallies after multi-fold jump in Q4 PAT to Rs 13.61 cr

Awfis Space inks pact with ECOS Mobility for offering premium corporate transportation services

Awfis Space inks pact with ECOS Mobility for offering premium corporate transportation services

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025Stock Market HolidayWipro Q4 ResultsGood Friday Bank Holiday IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon