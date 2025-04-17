Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Awfis Space inks pact with ECOS Mobility for offering premium corporate transportation services

Awfis Space inks pact with ECOS Mobility for offering premium corporate transportation services

Image

Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Awfis Space Solutions said that it has entered into a strategic partnership with ECOS (India) Mobility & Hospitality to offer premium chauffeur-driven and employee transportation services to its clients nationwide.

"This collaboration marks a significant expansion of Awfis' service portfolio, addressing the growing need for reliable, secure, and cost-effective corporate mobility solutions, the company stated.

This strategic alliance represents yet another step in Awfis' evolution beyond traditional workspace solutions, adding transportation to its growing suite of allied services designed for Global Capability Centers (GCCs) and enterprise clients.

The companys research also highlighted that commuting difficulties rank among the top challenges for employees returning to office spaces, with professionals citing transportation concerns as a significant drawback to their workplace experience.

 

The partnership directly addresses this pain point by providing reliable and comfortable transportation options.

Amit Ramani, chairman & managing director, Awfis Space Solutions, said: At Awfis, we have always believed that workspace solutions extend beyond physical offices.

With this partnership, we are enhancing the overall business experience by providing seamless transport solutions that complement our workspace offerings.

This partnership is a validation of Awfis' commitment to innovation and client satisfaction, and we look forward to working with ECOS Mobility to transform the corporate mobility landscape in India.

Awfis Space Solutions is a leading provider of flexible workspaces in India. They offer a variety of workspace solutions, including coworking spaces, customized managed offices, and mobility solutions. Awfis also provides design and build services through Awfis Transform and facility management services through Awfis Care. Their integrated platform strategy aims to address the modern workspace needs of businesses and professionals.

The scrip fell 1.81% to currently trade at Rs 646.50 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

