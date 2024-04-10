Lupin launches Doxycycline capsules in United States

Lupin said that it has received an approval from US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to launch first generic version of Oracea (Doxycycline capsules, 40 mg) in the United States.

According to IQVIA MAT February 2024, Doxycycline Capsules had estimated annual sales of $128 million in the U.S.

Mumbai-based Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe and Middle East regions.

The pharmaceutical company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 613.12 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 153.47 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations increased 19.67% YoY to Rs 5,079.88 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

The scrip fell 0.47% to ends at Rs 1,605.05 on Tuesday, 9 April 2024.

Doxycycline Capsules, 40 mg is indicated for the treatment of only inflammatory lesions (papules and pustules) of rosacea in adult patients.