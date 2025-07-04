Friday, July 04, 2025 | 04:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin launches Ipratropium Bromide Nasal Solution in US market

Lupin launches Ipratropium Bromide Nasal Solution in US market

Image

Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Lupin announced the launch of Ipratropium Bromide Nasal Solution (Nasal Spray), 0.03% and 0.06%, in the United States. Ipratropium Bromide Nasal Solution (Nasal Spray), 0.03% and 0.06% are bioequivalent to Atrovent Nasal Spray, 0.03% and 0.06%, of Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Ipratropium Bromide Nasal Solution (Nasal Spray) 0.03% is indicated for the symptomatic relief of rhinorrhea associated with allergic and nonallergic perennial rhinitis in adults and children aged 6 years and older. Ipratropium Bromide Nasal Solution (Nasal Spray) 0.06% is indicated for the symptomatic relief of rhinorrhea associated with the common cold or seasonal allergic rhinitis for adults and children aged 5 years and older.

 

Ipratropium Bromide Nasal Solution (RLD Atrovent) had estimated annual sales of USD 63 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT May 2025).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GPT Infraprojects bags supply contract from Bangladesh-based Standard Engineers

GPT Infraprojects bags supply contract from Bangladesh-based Standard Engineers

Nifty settles above 25,450; Sensex gains 193 pts; oil & gas shares rally

Nifty settles above 25,450; Sensex gains 193 pts; oil & gas shares rally

GMM Pfaudler to acquire Brazil-based mixing technologies specialist SEMCO

GMM Pfaudler to acquire Brazil-based mixing technologies specialist SEMCO

Lupin launches generic version of anticholinergic medication Ipratropium bromide in United States

Lupin launches generic version of anticholinergic medication Ipratropium bromide in United States

India Ratings affirms ratings of Polyplex Corporation with 'stable' outlook

India Ratings affirms ratings of Polyplex Corporation with 'stable' outlook

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCUET UG Result 2025Crizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon