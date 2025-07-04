Friday, July 04, 2025 | 04:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GPT Infraprojects bags supply contract from Bangladesh-based Standard Engineers

GPT Infraprojects bags supply contract from Bangladesh-based Standard Engineers

Image

Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

GPT Infraprojects said that it has received a contract worth Rs 13 crore from Standard Engineers Limited, Bangladesh.

The contract is for manufacture and supply of mono block pre-stressed concrete line sleeper for a project in Bangladesh.

GPT Infraprojects is the flagship company of GPT Group and is a premier infrastructure company based out of Kolkata. The company operates through two business divisions: infrastructure and sleepers. The company is engaged in the execution of civil and infrastructure projects, especially large bridges and ROBs for railways. In sleepers, the company manufactures and supplies concrete sleepers for railways in India and Africa.

 

The company's consolidated net profit increased by 49.72% to Rs 24.24 crore on a 29.06% increase in revenue to Rs 380.74 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

The scrip advanced 3.68% to end at Rs 129.60 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty settles above 25,450; Sensex gains 193 pts; oil & gas shares rally

Nifty settles above 25,450; Sensex gains 193 pts; oil & gas shares rally

GMM Pfaudler to acquire Brazil-based mixing technologies specialist SEMCO

GMM Pfaudler to acquire Brazil-based mixing technologies specialist SEMCO

Lupin launches generic version of anticholinergic medication Ipratropium bromide in United States

Lupin launches generic version of anticholinergic medication Ipratropium bromide in United States

India Ratings affirms ratings of Polyplex Corporation with 'stable' outlook

India Ratings affirms ratings of Polyplex Corporation with 'stable' outlook

ArisUnitern RE Solutions secures a development management project in Bangalore

ArisUnitern RE Solutions secures a development management project in Bangalore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCUET UG Result 2025Crizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon