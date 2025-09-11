Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 01:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin Ltd spurts 0.51%, gains for fifth straight session

Lupin Ltd spurts 0.51%, gains for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Lupin Ltd is quoting at Rs 1989.8, up 0.51% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 11.47% in last one year as compared to a 1.53% slide in NIFTY and a 5.15% slide in the Nifty Pharma.

Lupin Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1989.8, up 0.51% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 25000.8. The Sensex is at 81517.52, up 0.11%. Lupin Ltd has gained around 2.37% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Lupin Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22122.05, up 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2000, up 0.61% on the day. Lupin Ltd is down 11.47% in last one year as compared to a 1.53% slide in NIFTY and a 5.15% slide in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 17.13 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Adani Enterprises Ltd spurts 2.19%, up for five straight sessions

Adani Enterprises Ltd spurts 2.19%, up for five straight sessions

Tata Consumer Products Ltd spurts 0.18%, rises for fifth straight session

Tata Consumer Products Ltd spurts 0.18%, rises for fifth straight session

Adani Green Energy Ltd up for five straight sessions

Adani Green Energy Ltd up for five straight sessions

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd spurts 0.14%, rises for fifth straight session

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd spurts 0.14%, rises for fifth straight session

Federal Bank Ltd up for fifth session

Federal Bank Ltd up for fifth session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayCotec Healthcare IPOWho is Larry EllisonAirfloa Rail Technology IPOTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon