Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 01:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd spurts 0.14%, rises for fifth straight session

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd spurts 0.14%, rises for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is quoting at Rs 100.74, up 0.14% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 19.98% in last one year as compared to a 1.53% drop in NIFTY and a 3.7% drop in the Nifty Auto.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 100.74, up 0.14% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 25000.8. The Sensex is at 81517.52, up 0.11%. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd has risen around 11.6% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 12.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26833.95, down 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 127.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 200.55 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 100.98, up 0.1% on the day. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is down 19.98% in last one year as compared to a 1.53% drop in NIFTY and a 3.7% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 60.21 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Federal Bank Ltd up for fifth session

Federal Bank Ltd up for fifth session

Punjab National Bank gains for fifth session

Punjab National Bank gains for fifth session

Sensex jumps 126 pts; PSU bank shares in demand

Sensex jumps 126 pts; PSU bank shares in demand

Highway Infra secures two toll collection contracts from NHAI worth over Rs 88-cr

Highway Infra secures two toll collection contracts from NHAI worth over Rs 88-cr

Asian Hotels (North) slumps after Infomerics Ratings assigns 'D' rating

Asian Hotels (North) slumps after Infomerics Ratings assigns 'D' rating

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayCotec Healthcare IPOWho is Larry EllisonAirfloa Rail Technology IPOTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon