M Lakhamsi Industries consolidated net profit declines 20.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.36% to Rs 25.74 croreNet profit of M Lakhamsi Industries declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 31.36% to Rs 25.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 37.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales25.7437.50 -31 OPM %3.071.63 -PBDT0.080.15 -47 PBT0.060.14 -57 NP0.040.05 -20
