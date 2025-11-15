RDB Rasayans standalone net profit rises 83.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.73% to Rs 34.09 croreNet profit of RDB Rasayans rose 83.77% to Rs 11.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.73% to Rs 34.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 30.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales34.0930.51 12 OPM %23.918.78 -PBDT15.148.37 81 PBT14.858.08 84 NP11.106.04 84
