Informed Technologies India consolidated net profit declines 24.19% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 42.42% to Rs 0.38 croreNet profit of Informed Technologies India declined 24.19% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 42.42% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.380.66 -42 OPM %-68.42-25.76 -PBDT1.091.75 -38 PBT0.991.66 -40 NP0.941.24 -24
