M&M production jumps 25% YoY in December'25

M&M production jumps 25% YoY in December'25

Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) reported a 25.41% increase in production to 68,992 units in December 2025, compared with 55,015 units in December 2024.

The auto major's total sales stood at 85,501 units in December 2025, registering a growth of 25.41% on a YoY basis while exports fell 9.33% YoY to 3,063 units in December 2025.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Group enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology, and financial services in India. It is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate.

On a standalone basis, the companys net profit surged 17.7% to Rs 4,520.52 crore on a 21.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 33,421.60 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25, reflecting broad-based growth across Auto and Farm segments.

 

The scrip declined 1.84% to Rs 3,607.50 on the BSE.

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

