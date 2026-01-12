Nifty trades slides below 25,550 mark; realty shares tumble

The key equity indices traded with significant losses in the mid-morning trade, pressured by escalating geopolitical tensions and renewed concerns over potential U.S. tariff hikes. Investor sentiment remained cautious as the Q3 earnings season kicked off, with market participants closely tracking corporate performance and outlook amid global uncertainties.

The Nifty traded below the 25,550 mark, while realty shares extended losses for the fifth consecutive trading session.

At 11:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 591.38 points or 0.71% to 82,984.86. The Nifty 50 index lost 181.15 points or 0.71% to 25,502.50.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index tumbled 1.62% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index dropped 1.93%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 892 shares rose and 3,091 shares fell. A total of 226 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was up 6.38% to 11.62.

IPO Update:

The initial public offer (IPO) of Bharat Coking Coal received bids for 5,50,11,06,000 shares as against 34,69,46,500 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:20 IST on Monday (12 January 2026). The issue was subscribed 15.86 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Friday (9 January 2026) and it will close on Tuesday (13 January 2026). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 21 and 23 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 600 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index dropped 2.10% to 855.65. The index tumbled 6.73% in the past five consecutive trading sessions.

SignatureGlobal India (down 6.33%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 3.39%), DLF (down 2.95%), Godrej Properties (down 2.94%), Oberoi Realty (down 2.31%), Anant Raj (down 2.10%), Phoenix Mills (down 1.93%) and Sobha (down 0.98%) declined.

On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises (up 0.69%) and Lodha Developers (up 0.40%) edged higher.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Bharat Heavy Electricals fell 5.75% amid market concerns over reports suggesting that Chinese companies may be allowed to bid for select government contracts.

Avenue Supermarts (Dmart) slipped 1%. The company consolidated net profit rallied 18.26% to Rs 855.92 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 723.72 crore in Q3 FY25.

Shakti Pumps India rallied 4.11% after the company received letter of award (LoA) for setting up 16,780 stand‐alone off‐grid DC solar photovoltaic water pumping systems (SPWPS) pumps in Karnataka.

Global Markets:

Asia market rose on Monday following Wall Street gains from last week after a U.S. job report showed that unemployment rate fell, signaling resilience in the labor market. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.

Investors will be keeping an eye on oil prices as Iran entered a third week of protests, which have reportedly seen more than 500 people killed. President Donald Trump is weighing options for intervention in Iran, media reports said.

On Sunday, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichis coalition partner, Hirofumi Yoshimura, said that she may call an early general election. His comments come after domestic media reported that Takaichi was considering a snap election in February, citing government sources.

On Friday stateside, the S&P 500 rose to new highs on Friday, notching a weekly gain, following the release of the latest jobs report.

The broad market index closed up 0.65% to 6,966.28, a fresh record close. It also notched a new all-time intraday high in the session.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.81% to 23,671.35. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 237.96 points, or 0.48%, to end at 49,504.07, scoring a new closing record as well.

The December jobs report showed nonfarm payrolls increasing by 50,000 last month, less than the 73,000 estimate that was widely reported in the media. That data, though slightly weaker than expected, showed a U.S. economy thats still trudging along, with investors anticipating that growth will ramp up.

The unemployment rate inched down to 4.4%, while widely circulated media reports had provided a forecast of 4.5%. Traders took that as a sign that improvement in the economy would happen soon.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News