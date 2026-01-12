Tanfac Industries gains on inking seven-year supply pact with Japanese customer worth Rs 2,362-cr

Tanfac Industries rallied 3.80% to Rs 4,569 after it has signed a long-term supply contract with a Japanese customer for fluorinated chemicals, covering 7,500 metric tonnes per annum with an estimated value of Rs 337.5 crore per year.

The aggregate contract value over the seven-year period is approximately Rs 2,362 crore.

The agreement, effective from 1 January 2027, is expected to provide long-term revenue visibility backed by committed volumes, strengthening the companys domestic and export portfolio, enhancing earnings predictability, and reinforcing its position as a reliable global supplier of fluorinated chemicals.

Tanfac Industries clarified that the promoter, promoter group, or group companies have no interest in the entity awarding the contract. Further, the order does not fall under related-party transactions and has been executed at arms length.

Commenting on the contract, Mr Afzal Malkani, MD, said: This contract represents a significant step in deepening our engagement with global customers and reflects the confidence placed in our manufacturing capabilities and quality standards. The long-term structure provides revenue stability, representing 37.5% of our recently announced fluorinated chemical plant capacity, and aligns with our strategy of expanding the value-added downstream fluorinated chemicals portfolio and building durable relationships with global customers.

Tanfac Industries is a joint sector company promoted by Anupam Rasayan India and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) and s engaged in the manufacture of Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid, Sulphuric Acid, Potassium Fluoride, Potassium Bifluoride, etc.

The companys standalone net profit declined 11% to Rs 17.18 crore despite a 51.3% jump in net sales to Rs 168.69 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

