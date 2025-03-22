Saturday, March 22, 2025 | 01:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
M&M to raise prices of SUV and CV range as input price pressures mount

Last Updated : Mar 22 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has announced an increase in prices of up to 3% for its SUV and CV range, effective April 2025.

This price increase is attributed to rising input cost and increased commodity prices, among other reasons.

The extent of the price increase will vary across different SUVs and commercial vehicles, the company said in a statement.

The Mahindra Group enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology, and financial services in India. It is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality, and real estate.

 

The company reported a 19.06% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 2,964.31 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 2,489.73 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 20.31% YoY to Rs 30,963.76 crore in Q3 FY25.

The scrip had declined 1.08% to end at Rs 2799.30 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 22 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

