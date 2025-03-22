Saturday, March 22, 2025 | 11:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
REC's board to mull fund raising plan on 26th March

Last Updated : Mar 22 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

REC said that its board is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, 26 March 2025, to consider a proposal for the approval of the market borrowing programme for financial year 2025-26.

The said announcement came after market hours on Friday, 21 March 2025.

REC is a 'Maharatna' company under the administrative control of the Ministry of Power, Government of India, and is registered with RBI as Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC), Public Financial Institution (PFI) and Infrastructure Financing Company (IFC).

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 23.2% to Rs 4076.35 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 3308.42 crore in Q3 FY24. Total income increased 18.4% YoY to Rs 14,286.91 crore during the quarter ended 31st December 2024.

 

The scrip shed 0.02% to end at Rs 428.85 on Friday, 21 March 2025.

First Published: Mar 22 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

