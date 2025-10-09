Madhya Bharat Agro Products standalone net profit rises 120.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 61.76% to Rs 450.19 croreNet profit of Madhya Bharat Agro Products rose 120.09% to Rs 30.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 61.76% to Rs 450.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 278.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales450.19278.31 62 OPM %13.7413.04 -PBDT57.8631.38 84 PBT48.5422.77 113 NP30.4613.84 120
