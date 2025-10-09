Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Netweb collaborates with Bengaluru-based Bud Ecosystem

Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

To develop affordable AI infrastructure for India

Netweb Technologies India (Netweb) has entered into a partnership with Bud Ecosystem (Bud), a Bengaluru-based AI research and product company, to jointly develop affordable, localized AI infrastructure solutions for India.

The collaboration brings together Netweb's expertise in scalable, high-performance, and energy-efficient, enterprise-grade computing systems with Bud's AI foundry software stack to create ready-to-deploy AI solutions designed for India's diverse sectors including education, healthcare, retail, agriculture, and small businesses.

Under this partnership, the two companies will co-develop AI-in-a-Box pre-configured systems integrating optimized hardware and software to deliver AI capabilities in environments with limited connectivity or technical resources. The solutions are designed to be modular and scalable, allowing customers to start with CPU-based systems and upgrade seamlessly to advanced GPU or accelerator-based configurations as needs evolve.

 

This initiative seeks to bridge India's AI accessibility gap by tackling key challenges such as high infrastructure cost, connectivity limitations, and data privacy concerns. The joint offering will enable localized deployment, offline functionality, and data sovereignty, empowering organizations to adopt AI cost-effectively as well as seamlessly. The offering will include plug-and-play edge AI systems pre-built with custom developed LLMs and SLMs, multilingual AI models like HEX1, domain-specific custom AI agents and efficient inference engines, and a comprehensive end-to-end AI foundry layer; all designed to simplify and scale AI adoption across sectors in India.

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 8:57 AM IST

