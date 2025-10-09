Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 08:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Crompton Greaves bags Rs 52-cr solar rooftop order

Crompton Greaves bags Rs 52-cr solar rooftop order

Image

Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 8:16 AM IST

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 51.59 crore for the supply of solar rooftop systems in the state of Telangana households.

The scope of work includes the supply of inverters, AC distribution boxes (ACDB), DC distribution boxes (DCDB), and solar modules.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals is one of the leading consumer companies in India with a brand legacy of over 75 years. It is an independent company under professional management, operating in two business segments: lighting and electrical consumer durables. We market our products under the Crompton brand name in India and select export markets.

 

The companys consolidated net profit tanked 19.4% to Rs 122.29 crore on a 6.5% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 1,998.34 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals shed 0.52% to settle at Rs 285.80 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

EPL approves change in directorate

EPL approves change in directorate

Nucleus Software Exports appoints CFO

Nucleus Software Exports appoints CFO

JSW Cement commissions cement grinding unit at Sambalpur, Odisha

JSW Cement commissions cement grinding unit at Sambalpur, Odisha

GRSE signs MoU with Centum Electronics

GRSE signs MoU with Centum Electronics

Pace Digitek wins O&M contract of Rs 185.87 cr

Pace Digitek wins O&M contract of Rs 185.87 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 8:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayReligare Broking Top Stocks PickTATA Capital IPOGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateKantara 2 Box Office CollectionNobel Prize in Chemistry 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon