Nucleus Software Exports appoints CFO

Nucleus Software Exports appoints CFO

Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

With effect from 01 October 2025

Nucleus Software Exports announced the appointment of Ashok Kumar Bhura as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective 01 October 2025. Ashok joins the company to lead its financial strategy, strengthen governance, and drive sustainable growth as Nucleus continues to expand its global footprint.

With over 25 years of proven expertise in finance operations, strategic transformation, and business performance management, Ashok brings deep knowledge in financial reporting, budgeting, forecasting, risk management, and process automation. He has a track record of translating financial strategy into operational excellence and business growth, having worked closely with all Big 4 audit firms on complex audits, due diligence for mergers, demergers, and IPO listing for Africa operations.

Since 2007, Ashok has served at Bharti Airtel, holding senior leadership roles including Vice President - Head Financial Reporting and Chief Risk Officer. Over his 18-year tenure, he led enterprise-wide financial reporting, risk management, and revenue assurance initiatives,
implementing controls that safeguarded organizational assets and improved compliance nationwide.

Earlier in his career, Ashok held leadership positions as Head of Finance at Binaykia Group (20012007) and Finance Controller at The Oodlabari Co Ltd (1999-2001). He is a Chartered Accountant (ICAI), holds a Bachelor of Commerce from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, and completed an Executive Program at IIM Ahmedabad.

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

