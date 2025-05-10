Madhya Bharat Agro Products standalone net profit rises 932.61% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 103.73% to Rs 296.79 croreNet profit of Madhya Bharat Agro Products rose 932.61% to Rs 14.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 103.73% to Rs 296.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 145.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 131.40% to Rs 57.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.65% to Rs 1059.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 816.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales296.79145.68 104 1059.17816.95 30 OPM %12.159.60 -13.7311.82 - PBDT35.2114.81 138 128.6181.29 58 PBT26.957.70 250 94.6252.27 81 NP14.251.38 933 57.4824.84 131
