Kritika Wires standalone net profit declines 32.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 79.18% to Rs 239.15 croreNet profit of Kritika Wires declined 32.81% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 79.18% to Rs 239.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 133.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 2.60% to Rs 10.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 72.55% to Rs 744.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 431.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales239.15133.47 79 744.98431.74 73 OPM %-0.044.75 -1.203.01 - PBDT6.607.07 -7 18.8415.90 18 PBT5.666.44 -12 14.8013.82 7 NP3.405.06 -33 10.1310.40 -3
