Madras Fertilizers standalone net profit rises 86.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.26% to Rs 758.48 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 97.00% to Rs 5.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 185.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 35.35% to Rs 2228.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3447.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Madras Fertilizers rose 86.60% to Rs 88.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 47.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.26% to Rs 758.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 768.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.758.48768.132228.423447.0912.1610.974.499.3489.5771.7872.15258.2588.2971.1961.86248.6688.3047.325.56185.33