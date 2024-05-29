Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services said that its board has approved to raise funds by way of issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) for an aggregate amount of Rs 2,000 crore by way of private placement.

The said debenture will be mature in 5 years from the deemed date of allotment, 31 May 2024.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance), part of the Mahindra Group, is one of India's leading non-banking finance companies. Focused on the rural and semi-urban sector, the company has over 10 million customers and has an AUM of over $11 billion. The company is a leading vehicle and tractor financier, provides loans to SMEs and also offers fixed deposits.

The NBFCs standalone net profit declined 9.52% to Rs 618.99 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 684.12 crore reported in Q4 FY23. Total income increased by 21.25% year on year to Rs 3,706.10 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

The scrip rose 0.06% to end at Rs 269.40 on Tuesday, 28 May 2024.

The company will issue 2,50,000 secured, rated, listed, redeemable non-convertible debenture at a face value of Rs 1 lakh each aggregating to Rs 2,000 crore with green shoe option of Rs 500 crore.