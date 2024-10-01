Business Standard
Magellanic Cloud Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Magellanic Cloud Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

Phoenix Mills Ltd, Welspun Corp Ltd, Westlife Foodworld Ltd and Intellect Design Arena Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 October 2024.

Magellanic Cloud Ltd crashed 5.82% to Rs 96.35 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 13.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Phoenix Mills Ltd lost 4.06% to Rs 1776.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18969 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15352 shares in the past one month.

Welspun Corp Ltd tumbled 4.01% to Rs 735.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42001 shares in the past one month.

Westlife Foodworld Ltd slipped 3.97% to Rs 906.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18233 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12763 shares in the past one month.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd dropped 3.94% to Rs 923.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 34913 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10842 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

