Oil & Natural Gas Corpn announces change in senior management

With effect from 01 October 2024Oil & Natural Gas Corpn announced the change in senior management (one level below the Board) effective from 01 October 2024 is as under:
1. Vishal Shastri - Executive Director (Superannuation) 2. Shanti Swaroop Sharma - Executive Director (Superannuation) 3. Yogesh Bahukhandi - Executive Director (Superannuation)
