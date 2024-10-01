Business Standard
TVS Motor records 20% growth in Sep sales

Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

Sells 4.82 lakh units

TVS Motor Company recorded monthly sales of 482,495 units in September 2024 with a growth of 20% as against 402,553 units in the month of September 2023.

Two-Wheeler

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 22% with sales increasing from 386,955 units in September 2023 to 471,792 units in September 2024. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 23% with sales increasing from 300,493 units in September 2023 to 369,138 units in September 2024.

Motorcycle registered a growth of 23% with sales increasing from 186,438 units in September 2023 to 229,268 units in September 2024. Scooter registered a growth of 20% with sales increasing from 155,526 units in September 2023 to 186,751 units in September 2024.

 

Electric Vehicle

EV sales registered a growth of 42% with sales increasing from 20,356 units in September 2023 to 28,901 units in September 2024.

International Business

The Company's total exports registered a growth of 11% with sales increasing from 100,294 units in September 2023 to 111,007 units in September 2024. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 19% with sales increasing from 86,462 units in September 2023 to 102,654 units in September 2024.

Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler registered sales of 10,703 units in September 2024 as against 15,598 units in September 2023.

Second Quarter Sales Performance FY 2024-25:

During the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25, two-wheeler of the company registered a growth of 15% with sales increasing from 10.31 Lakh units in the second quarter of financial year 2023-24 to 11.90 Lakh units in the second quarter of 2024-25. Three-wheeler of the company registered sales of 0.38 Lakh units in the second quarter of financial year 2024-25 as against 0.43 Lakh units in 2023-24. Total exports registered a growth of 11% with sales increasing from 2.77 Lakh units in the second quarter of FY 2023-24 to 3.09 Lakh units in the current quarter.

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 2:13 PM IST

