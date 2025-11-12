Magnanimous Trade & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.27 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 126.67% to Rs 0.68 croreNet profit of Magnanimous Trade & Finance reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 126.67% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.680.30 127 OPM %73.536.67 -PBDT0.510.05 920 PBT0.51-0.01 LP NP0.270 0
