Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 03:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Magnanimous Trade & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.27 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Magnanimous Trade & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.27 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Sales rise 126.67% to Rs 0.68 crore

Net profit of Magnanimous Trade & Finance reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 126.67% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.680.30 127 OPM %73.536.67 -PBDT0.510.05 920 PBT0.51-0.01 LP NP0.270 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Unijolly Investments Company standalone net profit rises 188.89% in the September 2025 quarter

Unijolly Investments Company standalone net profit rises 188.89% in the September 2025 quarter

BF Utilities reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.79 crore in the September 2025 quarter

BF Utilities reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.79 crore in the September 2025 quarter

PC Jeweller consolidated net profit rises 17.14% in the September 2025 quarter

PC Jeweller consolidated net profit rises 17.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Pearl Global Industries consolidated net profit rises 25.40% in the September 2025 quarter

Pearl Global Industries consolidated net profit rises 25.40% in the September 2025 quarter

EFC (I) consolidated net profit rises 54.27% in the September 2025 quarter

EFC (I) consolidated net profit rises 54.27% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVETata Motors CV Share Price LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOPM Kisan 21st Instalment YouTube Ask Feature UpdateUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon