PC Jeweller consolidated net profit rises 17.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 63.43% to Rs 825.25 croreNet profit of PC Jeweller rose 17.14% to Rs 209.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 178.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 63.43% to Rs 825.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 504.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales825.25504.97 63 OPM %21.5516.99 -PBDT211.23127.71 65 PBT206.08123.42 67 NP209.54178.88 17
