EFC (I) consolidated net profit rises 54.27% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 52.96% to Rs 254.59 croreNet profit of EFC (I) rose 54.27% to Rs 44.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 28.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 52.96% to Rs 254.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 166.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales254.59166.44 53 OPM %43.5247.67 -PBDT106.5976.65 39 PBT75.5855.67 36 NP44.6328.93 54
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content