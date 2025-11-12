Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 03:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EFC (I) consolidated net profit rises 54.27% in the September 2025 quarter

EFC (I) consolidated net profit rises 54.27% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Sales rise 52.96% to Rs 254.59 crore

Net profit of EFC (I) rose 54.27% to Rs 44.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 28.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 52.96% to Rs 254.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 166.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales254.59166.44 53 OPM %43.5247.67 -PBDT106.5976.65 39 PBT75.5855.67 36 NP44.6328.93 54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bangalore Fort Farms reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Bangalore Fort Farms reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Danlaw Technologies India standalone net profit rises 21.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Danlaw Technologies India standalone net profit rises 21.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Hisar Metal Industries standalone net profit declines 24.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Hisar Metal Industries standalone net profit declines 24.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Charms Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Charms Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Empire Industries standalone net profit rises 26.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Empire Industries standalone net profit rises 26.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVETata Motors CV Share Price LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOPM Kisan 21st Instalment YouTube Ask Feature UpdateUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon