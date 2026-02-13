Friday, February 13, 2026 | 09:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mahan Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:23 AM IST

Sales rise 69.15% to Rs 1.59 crore

Net Loss of Mahan Industries reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 69.15% to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.590.94 69 OPM %-23.900 -PBDT-0.27-0.01 -2600 PBT-0.27-0.01 -2600 NP-0.27-0.01 -2600

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:23 AM IST

