Friday, February 13, 2026 | 09:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mizzen Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Mizzen Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:23 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.27 crore

Net loss of Mizzen Ventures reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.270 0 OPM %48.150 -PBDT0.210.03 600 PBT0.210.03 600 NP-0.020.02 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Prabhhans Industries standalone net profit declines 22.81% in the December 2025 quarter

Prabhhans Industries standalone net profit declines 22.81% in the December 2025 quarter

RSC International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the December 2025 quarter

RSC International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the December 2025 quarter

NPR Finance standalone net profit declines 50.94% in the December 2025 quarter

NPR Finance standalone net profit declines 50.94% in the December 2025 quarter

Gujarat Craft Industries standalone net profit declines 93.51% in the December 2025 quarter

Gujarat Craft Industries standalone net profit declines 93.51% in the December 2025 quarter

Savera Industries standalone net profit rises 37.13% in the December 2025 quarter

Savera Industries standalone net profit rises 37.13% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayIMD Weather Update TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today