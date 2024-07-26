Mahanagar Gas consolidated net profit declines 21.61% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.32% to Rs 1665.76 croreNet profit of Mahanagar Gas declined 21.61% to Rs 288.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 368.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.32% to Rs 1665.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1537.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1665.761537.79 8 OPM %26.2233.90 -PBDT469.20557.71 -16 PBT385.91495.67 -22 NP288.78368.40 -22
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content