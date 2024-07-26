Mahanagar Gas consolidated net profit declines 21.61% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.32% to Rs 1665.76 crore

Net profit of Mahanagar Gas declined 21.61% to Rs 288.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 368.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.32% to Rs 1665.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1537.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1665.761537.7926.2233.90469.20557.71385.91495.67288.78368.40