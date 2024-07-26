Odyssey Technologies standalone net profit rises 568.75% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.82% to Rs 6.88 crore

Net profit of Odyssey Technologies rose 568.75% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 32.82% to Rs 6.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.6.885.1819.486.181.930.781.440.211.070.16