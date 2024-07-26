Nettlinx standalone net profit declines 18.79% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.50% to Rs 4.73 croreNet profit of Nettlinx declined 18.79% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.50% to Rs 4.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4.734.66 2 OPM %49.4757.94 -PBDT2.052.50 -18 PBT1.832.27 -19 NP1.341.65 -19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content